PTI terms reserved seats verdict a ‘stain on the state’

PTI leaders have strongly rejected the decision to deny them reserved seats. In a press conference, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said the verdict was a dark stain on state institutions. He claimed only party founder Imran Khan holds real power and could remove the government anytime. According to him, no constitutional way exists to oust their government.

Gandapur said the reserved seats ruling was a shameful moment in Pakistan’s political history. He promised to fight for democracy at every forum. He added that the 26th Amendment was a direct attack on the judiciary. Gandapur also called recent laws, like the PECA Act, a plan to silence the nation.

He declared that if anyone removes Imran Khan politically, he will quit politics. He dared the state to act within the Constitution. He also denied reports that Imran threatened to let the government fall over a denied prison meeting. He said that Khan never intended to abandon PTI’s government.

Barrister Salman Akram Raja also spoke at the press conference. He said PTI’s fight is the public’s fight. He added that the people used their vote on February 8 to express their will. According to him, this struggle is for basic rights and self-respect, and they will not let it go in vain.

Other PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar and Junaid Akbar, expressed unity. They said their loyalty is to Imran Khan, and they will back any movement he starts. They also said those trying to bring down the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government don’t have enough support. PTI warned it would protect its mandate and resist any undemocratic actions.