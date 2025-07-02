Bajaur blast claims AC, tehsildar—PM vows terror cleanup

A deadly explosion near the Phatak Mela area in Bajaur targeted a convoy carrying civil officials. The blast killed Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan, Tehsildar Abdul Wakeel, Subedar Noor Hakim, Constable Rasheed, and additional personnel. Authorities say it was a suicide or planted bomb attack near a government vehicle.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow. He prayed for the martyrdom of the slain officers and offered heartfelt condolences to their families. He also ordered authorities to provide all possible medical care to the injured and ensure their full recovery.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described the bombing as a cowardly act by anti-state elements aiming to instill fear. He honored the brave officers and declared that such terrorist actions will only reinforce public resilience, not undermine it.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq called the attack “shameful,” especially since it targeted public servants in the line of duty. He urged the nation to stand united, prayed for divine mercy on the martyrs, and strength for their bereaved families.

The government has launched an immediate investigation and intensified security in Bajaur to stop further attacks. PM Sharif reaffirmed the state’s unwavering commitment to eliminate terrorism and safeguard the nation. Security forces are actively scanning the area to arrest the perpetrators and prevent any reprisals.