Jeff Bezos-backed methane satellite lost in space, climate mission hit setback

A methane-tracking satellite supported by Jeff Bezos has lost contact in space, dealing a blow to a crucial climate mission. The satellite, designed to measure methane emissions with high accuracy, was funded by New Zealand’s government and the US Environmental Defense Fund. However, technical problems caused the satellite to stop communicating with ground control in June 2025.

Andrew Johnson, a senior official from the New Zealand Space Agency, called the loss “a disappointing development” but stressed that space missions are naturally full of challenges. Despite the setback, the Environmental Defense Fund assured that methane monitoring efforts would continue. They highlighted the satellite’s importance as methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that traps heat and accelerates climate change.

Launched in March 2024 aboard a SpaceX rocket from California, the satellite was one of the most advanced tools to detect methane leaks, especially from oil and gas fields worldwide. Initial data revealed methane emissions in the US Permian Basin to be 3 to 5 times higher than official estimates, while emissions in the South Caspian region were found to be 10 times higher than reported.

The team confirmed that the satellite lost all power recently and is likely unrecoverable. The satellite faced ongoing technical issues, including one of its thrusters failing and multiple times entering standby mode unexpectedly. Engineers continue to investigate the communication loss and plan to share findings once available.

Despite its short operational life, the methane satellite mission was a significant scientific and technical achievement, providing vital new insights into global methane emissions and helping pave the way for future environmental monitoring technologies.