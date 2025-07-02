Reham Rafiq says drama industry is not safe for women

KARACHI – Rising actress and dancer Reham Rafiq has voiced concern over the safety of women in the drama industry, warning aspiring actresses to remain alert to possible dangers. In a recent interview with Maliha Rehman, she discussed the challenges many women face in the entertainment world.

Speaking openly, Reham said that while healthy competition exists among actresses for the top spot, some resort to jealousy and toxic behavior rather than improving their craft. She added that although she doesn’t compare herself to others, she has witnessed negative attitudes that create a toxic work environment.

Reham also shared her experience on social media, saying she doesn’t post Instagram reels with prior planning. Despite facing criticism on some posts, she chooses to ignore negativity and remain focused on her work.

Talking about her personal life, Reham said marriage has not affected her career. She praised her husband and in-laws for being supportive and said they never imposed any restrictions on her. In fact, they encourage her to rest on her off days and allow her the freedom to live on her own terms.

However, the actress admitted that the drama industry—and many others—are not fully safe for women. She emphasized that girls must be mentally prepared and know how to protect themselves if they choose to enter the field.

While she personally hasn’t experienced any unpleasant incidents, Reham believes it is crucial to acknowledge the risks. “There are good and bad people everywhere,” she said. “It’s up to each individual to choose the right path.”