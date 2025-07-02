Pakistan Gains Global Respect Through Military and Diplomatic Successes: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Tuesday that Pakistan has earned renewed respect both regionally and internationally. He highlighted the country’s military achievements and diplomatic progress as key reasons for this growing recognition.

Khawaja Asif explained that Pakistan is now seen with new dignity and stature, largely due to the strong performance of its armed forces and active role in global forums. He emphasized the need to protect and further strengthen this respected position.

Referring to the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the minister pointed out that Pakistan received widespread support from member states. He added that Pakistan’s constructive engagement and principled stance were highly appreciated.

He also revealed that Pakistan presented solid evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Khawaja Asif stated that groups like BLA and TTP are sponsored by India, and this proof is taken seriously at international platforms.

Furthermore, he criticized India’s RSS-driven mindset, saying it fuels regional extremism and poses serious challenges. On the Palestine issue, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and endorsed a two-state solution as the only viable path forward.

Overall, Khawaja Asif’s remarks underscored Pakistan’s growing influence on the world stage and its commitment to regional peace and justice.