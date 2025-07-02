Bilawal calls on world to support Pakistan in fight against terrorism

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the global community to stand with Pakistan in its ongoing battle against terrorism. Speaking at an international conference on Pakistan’s role in the global war on terror, he highlighted the country’s heavy sacrifices and steadfast resolve.

Bilawal described terrorism as a global challenge that Pakistan has faced on the frontlines. He said the country has lost over 92,000 lives to terrorism but continues to fight with determination. He praised military operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad for weakening terrorist networks significantly.

He also raised concerns about the rise of digital propaganda, calling it a new and complex threat that hampers counter-terrorism efforts. Bilawal emphasized the important role of Pakistan’s armed forces over the past twenty years in combating terrorism and protecting the nation.

Referring to Afghanistan, Bilawal pointed out that terrorist attacks originating from Afghan soil have increased by 40% since the Taliban took power. He urged the Kabul government to honor the Doha Agreement and prevent its territory from being used for attacks against Pakistan.

Bilawal stressed that Pakistan’s fight against terrorism is not just for its own security but for global peace. He called for serious international cooperation and highlighted Pakistan’s young population, urging investments in jobs and internet access for youth rather than restrictions.

Finally, addressing India, Bilawal warned that terrorists have no religion or borders. He urged India’s leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue, especially on the Kashmir issue, and said lasting peace in the region requires resolving such core disputes.