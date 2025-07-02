US strike causes major damage to Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, says FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has confirmed that the US bombing of the Fordow nuclear site caused “serious and heavy” damage to the facility. Speaking in an interview with CBS News, Araqchi stated that the extent of the destruction is still under evaluation by Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation.

While the full picture remains unclear, Araqchi noted that early findings suggest significant harm to the underground nuclear complex. “No one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordow,” he said, “but what we know so far is that the facilities have been seriously and heavily damaged.”

Meanwhile, intercepted Iranian communications appeared to downplay the extent of the destruction. According to a report by The Washington Post, classified intelligence shared within the US government suggests Iranian officials may be minimizing the actual impact of the strikes.

On the other hand, former US President Donald Trump described the operation as a major success. He claimed that the strikes had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. However, US officials acknowledged that a full assessment of the damage could take time.

The Fordow facility, located deep underground near the city of Qom, is a critical part of Iran’s uranium enrichment program. The latest developments have raised new concerns over escalating tensions and their impact on regional security.

As evaluations continue, international observers are closely watching Iran’s response and any potential diplomatic fallout. The attack marks one of the most significant escalations in US-Iran relations in recent years.