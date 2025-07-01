PTI founder orders movement to begin after 10th muharram, says Aleema Khan

Aleema Khan, sister of the PTI founder, said on Monday that he has asked the party to start a movement after 10th Muharram. She was speaking outside Adiala Jail, where her brother is currently imprisoned. According to her, the PTI founder rejected the government’s proposed 27th amendment, saying they should simply “declare monarchy.”

Although Aleema was not allowed to meet him, two of their sisters—Dr. Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi—were granted a one-hour meeting. In that meeting, he gave instructions for political action and expressed concern over the media being silenced. He said that being in jail is better than accepting political slavery.

He also told the sisters to ask 26 Punjab MPAs to hold a symbolic assembly outside the actual Punjab Assembly building. Aleema said the founder believes the government is trying to remove him from politics, but he is still ready to lead a public movement.

Dr. Uzma shared that the PTI founder made no complaints about jail conditions. However, he did say he is struggling to sleep and the heat is intense. She noted that he looked thinner and blamed it on poor sleep and stress.

Despite these hardships, the PTI founder remains strong. He wants the party to prepare for a large-scale campaign after Muharram. He believes the people must resist any move that harms democracy—even if it means leading from behind bars.