No name change for Jinnah institute of cardiology, says Maryam Aurangzeb

Senior Punjab Minister Mariam Aurangzeb has strongly denied rumors about changing the name of the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology in Lahore. She clarified that no proposal is under consideration to rename the institute after Maryam Nawaz. The Punjab government has officially allocated funds for the hospital under its original name in the 2025-26 development budget, confirming the institute’s identity will remain unchanged.

Mariam Aurangzeb also revealed that the Punjab government is planning to build 14 new hospitals in the Nawaz Sharif Medical District. These new facilities will provide advanced, world-class treatment for heart diseases and other critical health conditions. This expansion reflects the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in the province.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Salman Rafiq had announced that the Board of Governors at Jinnah Hospital had approved renaming the cardiac institute to “Maryam Nawaz Institute of Cardiac.” However, the hospital’s official documents and previous decisions still refer to it as the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. This has caused confusion, which Mariam Aurangzeb’s statement now aims to clear up.

This announcement reassures the public and healthcare professionals that the institute’s legacy and name will remain intact while the government continues its efforts to enhance healthcare services.