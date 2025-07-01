Govt launches Rs 50,000 interest-free loans for railway porters

The government has launched an interest-free loan scheme of Rs 50,000 for registered railway porters across Pakistan. Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi announced the programme at Lahore Railway Station. The initiative is part of broader reforms to improve the lives of low-grade railway staff. Loans will be given through a partnership with Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance.

Only porters with at least two years of service can apply. They must repay the loan in 20 monthly installments. Additionally, a death insurance plan is included. Porters can opt in by paying 1% extra monthly. If a porter passes away, the insurance covers the loan. This benefit adds safety to the financial support.

In the first phase, 150 porters will receive loans from a Rs 4 million fund. The plan will expand to other cities soon. Major stations like Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan are included. The scheme also aims to help with education, family needs, or small businesses. Akhuwat will also offer free computer courses to porters’ children.

Minister Abbasi also announced reforms in the use of railway assets. Luxury saloons will no longer be used for joyrides. Officers will only use them for inspections. He also confirmed new coaches will be made locally with Chinese technology. These steps are part of efforts to modernize Pakistan Railways.

Akhuwat Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib praised porters as society’s hidden heroes. He said this support would restore their dignity. Akhuwat has already given Rs 300 billion in interest-free loans to families across Pakistan. Now, this partnership will provide a new support system for railway workers nationwide.