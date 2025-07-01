5G auction delays frustrate Pakistan’s digital leap, govt pushes for quick action

Pakistan’s much-anticipated 5G spectrum auction has faced delays, largely due to ongoing legal complexities. Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima explained that the auction cannot proceed until the Competition Commission of Pakistan approves the merger between Telenor and PTCL. This approval is crucial, as the commission operates independently and its decision is awaited.

The minister emphasized that no interference is possible in the commission’s decision-making process. Meanwhile, regular updates on the matter are being shared with the Finance Minister and the Spectrum Auction Committee’s chairperson to expedite resolution. The Ministry of IT has formally requested the Finance Minister to convene the Spectrum Auction Committee now that the budget session has concluded.

A third-party consultancy firm has already submitted its report on the 5G auction process. This report is expected to be reviewed in the upcoming Spectrum Auction Committee meeting, where decisions will be made about the timing and procedure of the 5G spectrum auction.

Minister Shiza Fatima expressed optimism that the remaining obstacles will soon be cleared, and Pakistan’s long-awaited 5G rollout will finally begin. Although the public may need to wait a few more months, preparations for 5G deployment should start immediately.