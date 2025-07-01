Punjab goes online to silence sectarian hate this muharram

In a bold step to maintain peace, the Punjab government has started cyber patrolling during Muharram. This is the first time such a move has been taken. The goal is to stop fake news and hate speech on social media. Dozens of accounts spreading sectarian content have already been blocked. These actions were based on reports from the Punjab Police Special Branch.

Following orders from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a dedicated control room has been set up. This room monitors online content and works to keep law and order. It uses a special system to track fake news and harmful posts. The government has warned that anyone found spreading lies or hate online will face strict legal action.

To involve the public, a new portal by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is now live. Citizens can use it to report harmful or fake content at any time. A special cyber cell is also working around the clock. It tracks and removes posts and accounts promoting sectarian hate. Once an account is flagged, action is taken without delay.

In addition to online efforts, the government is taking strong steps for public safety. Private drones are now banned during Muharram processions. A Quick Response Force (QRF) has been deployed to sensitive areas. Iron barricades are also being placed along procession routes to prevent any incidents.

This new plan shows the government’s serious efforts to control digital misinformation during Muharram. It comes at a time when religious feelings run high. By acting early, Punjab hopes to protect both online and offline spaces. The move sets a strong example for tackling sectarian hate in today’s digital world.