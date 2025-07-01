Deepika Padukone praises Brad Pitt’s comeback role in ‘F1: the movie’

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone recently shared her excitement over Brad Pitt’s performance in the newly released sports drama F1: The Movie. She took to Instagram to post a brief but impactful message, writing, “Brad Pitt. That’s it, that’s the post. IYKYK,” showing her admiration for the Hollywood icon.

The film, released globally on June 27, has received glowing reviews from both audiences and critics. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, the movie stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver who returns to the sport after a 30-year break.

Adding to the film’s authenticity, F1 is co-produced by Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. The plot centers on Sonny’s dramatic return to racing as he joins a struggling F1 team owned by his former teammate, played by Javier Bardem. Alongside a new, young racer, Sonny must overcome personal setbacks and rediscover his passion.

The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Sarah Niles, Tobias Menzies, and others. Its London premiere was a star-studded event attended by major celebrities, including Tom Cruise, raising even more buzz around the release.

With stunning race sequences and emotional depth, F1: The Movie combines adrenaline and storytelling. The soundtrack, composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer, further amplifies the thrill with a mix of electronic and orchestral tones.

As F1 continues to make waves globally, Deepika’s public appreciation of Pitt’s performance highlights the film’s cross-cultural appeal and solidifies its standing as one of the most talked-about films of 2025.