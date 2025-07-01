Israel pounds Gaza with airstrikes as ceasefire talks begin in Washington

At least 60 people were killed in Gaza on Monday during one of the heaviest Israeli airstrikes in weeks, just as Israeli officials prepared to begin ceasefire talks in Washington. The bombardment came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump urged both sides to “make the deal in Gaza” and secure the return of hostages.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close aide to Prime Minister Netanyahu, traveled to Washington for talks focused on Gaza and Iran. However, while diplomatic efforts are underway, Gaza continues to suffer devastating attacks. Residents reported powerful explosions across Gaza City, with airstrikes hitting homes, schools, and even a beachfront café.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, Monday’s strikes killed at least 58 people, including women, children, and a local journalist. One airstrike on a Gaza City café killed 22 people, while others died in Zeitoun and southwest Gaza. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and terrifying, with people scrambling for shelter amid collapsing buildings and deafening blasts.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it targeted Hamas strongholds, including command centers, and had taken steps to avoid civilian harm. However, civilians on the ground expressed frustration and despair. “They say ceasefire is near, but all we see is death,” said Salah, a father of five from Gaza City. Many families were once again forced to evacuate due to new military orders.

Ceasefire discussions, led by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, remain uncertain. Israel has agreed to a proposed 60-day ceasefire in exchange for hostages, but Hamas demands a complete end to the war and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. International pressure is mounting, with Austria’s foreign minister calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza “unbearable” and urging for a lasting truce.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, over 56,000 Palestinians—mostly civilians—have been killed, according to Gaza health officials. Nearly the entire 2.3 million population has been displaced, and more than 80% of Gaza is now under military control or evacuation orders, pushing the region into a severe humanitarian crisis.