Sehat card confusion deepens as Punjab ends services in government hospitals

The Punjab government has ended Sehat Card services in all public hospitals from June 30, 2025. A notification from the Punjab Health Initiative Management Committee (PHIMC) confirmed this move. However, the programme will continue in private hospitals partnered with the scheme. This decision has caused public confusion and raised concerns among healthcare experts.

According to officials, the step was taken to avoid double spending on public hospital services. These facilities are now covered by new programmes under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, such as heart surgery and dialysis plans. Hospitals were ordered to submit pending claims before July. After that, the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) will stop reimbursements for public hospital treatments.

Despite the official notice, Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari denied the health card was discontinued. She said free healthcare and medicine are still available across the province. She added that Rs22 billion has already been spent on the scheme. Bukhari also claimed that political rivals were spreading confusion about the programme’s future.

However, public health experts remain concerned. They say the CM’s new initiatives only cover a few diseases. In contrast, the Sehat Card provided full insurance coverage for many health problems. They warned this change could limit poor people’s access to care in public hospitals.

The Sehat Card was launched in December 2021 to provide cashless treatment in both public and private hospitals. But now, with the UHI system suspended in public hospitals, many fear the programme is losing its original purpose. Experts worry that patients relying on government hospitals will suffer the most under the new system.