50,000 evacuated as wildfires rage through Turkiye

A dangerous heatwave has gripped Europe, triggering wildfires in Turkiye and France and forcing over 50,000 people to evacuate. The fires, fueled by strong winds and hot, dry weather, are part of an early summer crisis caused by climate change.

In Turkiye, flames burned through Izmir for a second day. Over 42,000 people in Izmir alone had to flee their homes, according to the country’s emergency authority, AFAD. Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said the fires are still active and being pushed by strong winds.

Meanwhile in France, wildfires in the Aude region burned 400 hectares, evacuating an abbey and a campsite. With temperatures crossing 40°C, the weather agency Météo France placed 84 out of 101 regions on heatwave alert. The fires are under control, but not fully extinguished.

Western Europe is experiencing record-breaking June temperatures, with some places 5–10°C hotter than normal, according to climate experts. Spain is on track for its hottest June ever, and Italy has issued red alerts in 16 cities. In Germany, people were urged to limit water usage, and heat has lowered Rhine River levels, affecting trade.

The heat is affecting health, power use, water supplies, and transportation. Experts warn that extreme heat already kills nearly 480,000 people globally each year, and 2024 was the hottest year on record. Scientists blame human-driven climate change, mostly caused by fossil fuel emissions, for this growing global threat.