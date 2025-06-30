Country has no constitution left, claims PTI’s Sheikh Waqas

PTI General Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram criticized the Supreme Court’s recent decision on reserved seats, calling it a blow to democracy. During a press conference in Peshawar, he said the ruling proved that Pakistan has become constitutionless, and the system has completely collapsed. He accused the government of treating reserved seats as “spoils of war.”

He also criticized the court’s earlier decision to remove PTI’s bat symbol, calling it a “dark chapter” in judicial history. Sheikh Waqas said former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa played a key role in this unfair treatment. He questioned how reserved seats could be given to any party other than PTI or its allies.

When asked about talks with other parties after elections, he said PTI spoke with PPP and others, but they lacked the courage to stand with PTI. He also attacked Maulana Fazlur Rehman for not supporting any opposition protests, claiming no one needs him now and that PTI gave him political respect first.

He reacted strongly to the Punjab government’s move to take back four standing committee chairmanships from PTI. He said the government stole its mandate and can remove all 13 chairs, but it won’t silence PTI’s voice. He slammed Punjab’s budget as anti-people and defended PTI’s suspended members, even suggesting physical protest was justified in the assembly.

Sheikh Waqas also alleged that six released PTI detainees from Kot Lakhpat Jail had died, most from hepatitis. He demanded that Chief Justice hold an inquiry into the deaths. He also criticized Speaker Malik Ahmed for working to please the Chief Minister instead of upholding fairness in the assembly.