PAA investigates after three foreign aircraft temporarily grounded

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has launched a thorough investigation into three recent incidents involving foreign aircraft grounded at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. These back-to-back safety issues have disrupted flights and caused concern among passengers and officials.

The latest incident involved a cargo plane from an international courier company. Late Sunday night, a loader truck collided with the plane during ground handling. Wet and slippery conditions from recent rain led to suspected brake failure on the truck. The collision damaged the aircraft’s left wing lights and three parts of its fuselage. Repairs have not started yet, but a team of foreign experts is expected to arrive soon.

Earlier in the week, an international flight to Istanbul was grounded for over 15 hours after a bird strike damaged its engine while taxiing for takeoff. Officials said bird activity increases after rain, raising risks around the airport. To reduce this, the PAA increased bird control efforts, including deploying more shooters during the rainy season.

The third incident involved a Gulf airline flight heading to Jeddah. Shortly after takeoff, the plane received an engine fire warning. The pilot declared an emergency and returned for an immediate landing. Karachi Air Traffic Control cleared the runway, and the plane landed safely after dumping fuel as a precaution. All 218 passengers disembarked safely. Inspections found no actual fire, and repairs are underway.

Passengers on the affected flights have been rebooked on other aircraft. The PAA has ordered the ground handling company, Gerry’s dnata, to submit a detailed report. Airport officials are focused on ensuring safety despite the challenges posed by the rainy season.