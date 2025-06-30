900 dead in Iran-Israel war: Women, children among victims

Iran’s official death toll from the 12‑day conflict with Israel has exceeded 935, with civilian casualties—including 132 women and 38 children—confirmed by state media. These figures reflect a dramatic rise from earlier estimates of around 610 deaths , underscoring the growing severity of the conflict.

Since June 13, Israeli airstrikes targeted key Iranian military and nuclear facilities, resulting in the deaths of high-ranking commanders and nuclear experts. Simultaneously, the United States launched strikes on Iran’s Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear sites, with Iranian authorities asserting these facilities were “totally obliterated.”

Iran responded with a massive missile barrage—firing more than 550 missiles into Israel—leading to 28 fatalities and causing infrastructure damage. This surge of tit-for-tat strikes concluded with a scheduled ceasefire on June 24.

The conflict inflicted severe humanitarian harm inside Iran. In the first 12 days, Iranian hospitals treated thousands of injuries, with several medical facilities reporting catastrophic scenes and organizations warning of possible refugee flows. Moreover, Iran confirmed 71 deaths in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran’s Evin prison, which included staff, inmates, and civilians.

Though the ceasefire officially holds, rising geopolitical tensions persist. Iran has expressed serious doubts about Israel’s commitment to the truce. Meanwhile, UN and rights groups say the Israeli strikes may have violated international law, given the civilian casualties and damage to hospitals and aid infrastructure.