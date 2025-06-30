Iran accuses IAEA of double standards, suspends nuclear oversight

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly criticized the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog, accusing him of taking a “destructive” approach that prompted Tehran to halt cooperation with the agency.

In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, Pezeshkian defended Iran’s recent decision to cut ties with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calling it a “natural response” to what he called unfair treatment by Director General Rafael Grossi. “This move by lawmakers is rooted in the IAEA’s unjust and harmful behaviour,” he stated.

The diplomatic tension follows a June 13 Israeli strike on Iranian territory, followed by US attacks on nuclear sites. Iranian lawmakers responded by approving a bill on June 26 to suspend IAEA cooperation, accusing the agency of bias and failing to condemn the assaults.

Iran also rejected Grossi’s request to inspect the bombed nuclear facilities, saying the visit indicated “malign intent.” Meanwhile, hardline Iranian newspaper Kayhan labeled Grossi an “Israeli spy” and called for his execution — remarks condemned by France, Germany, and Britain on Monday as threats, though Tehran denies issuing any direct threats against IAEA staff.

Iranian officials argue that without a clear assessment of the strike’s impact, inspector safety cannot be guaranteed. Iran’s foreign ministry has also blamed Western nations for maintaining a “politicised” stance on its nuclear programme, further straining already fragile diplomatic ties.