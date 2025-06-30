Lahore board announces matric & 9th class result dates for 2025

The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has officially announced the result dates for 9th and 10th class examinations held in 2025. The 10th class (Matric) results will be released on July 24, while 9th class results will be declared on August 20.

According to the board spokesperson, the names of high achievers in the 10th class will be made public a day earlier, on July 23. These students will be honoured at a ceremony, following the board’s tradition of celebrating top performers.

This year, more than 500,000 students from various schools and districts under the Lahore Board appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams. The examinations were held in March and April, followed by a thorough paper-checking process.

Students can access their results via the official Lahore Board website, SMS service, and from their respective schools. The board will also issue printed result gazettes for school use.

With result season approaching, students and parents are advised to keep checking official Lahore Board channels for updates. These results are crucial, as they determine eligibility for further studies in intermediate colleges or pre-university programs.