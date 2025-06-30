Pakistan steps up in global development talks at Spain conference

ISLAMABAD – Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has departed for Seville, Spain, to attend the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), taking place from July 1 to 3, 2025. The global event will bring together world leaders and economic experts to develop new strategies for sustainable finance, especially for countries pursuing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the conference, Aurangzeb will represent Pakistan in several high-level sessions. He will co-chair a roundtable on “Leveraging Private Business and Finance” and deliver a keynote at the International Business Forum’s dialogue on improving investments in emerging markets. He will stress the need for more balanced credit rating practices for developing economies.

Aurangzeb is also set to participate in a UNICEF-led discussion on financing for children and youth, and will deliver remarks as Chief Guest at a session on “Debt Swaps for Development.” There, he will outline Pakistan’s approach to transforming debt into development tools and ensuring deposit protection as a financial safety net.

In another major session, the finance minister will highlight the urgent need to scale up financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He will argue that greater inclusion of SMEs is vital for boosting economic resilience in developing countries like Pakistan.

Aside from the main events, Aurangzeb will hold bilateral meetings with top global figures, including the Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce and the Dutch Vice Minister for Development. His participation reflects Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to build strong international financial partnerships and address pressing economic challenges at home.