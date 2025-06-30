PM Shehbaz calls on nation to strengthen parliamentary institutions on international day

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the nation to renew its commitment to strengthening parliamentary institutions and protecting democratic values. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that citizens’ voices are truly heard in the lawmaking process.

In his message on International Day of Parliamentarism, observed annually on June 30, the Prime Minister praised the vital role parliaments play in promoting inclusive governance. He emphasized the need for meaningful representation of women and youth, along with embracing technology to improve legislative work.

Shehbaz Sharif noted that Pakistan’s Constitution reserves seats for women in Parliament, and many women parliamentarians now hold leadership roles. He applauded eight women senators and four women MNAs who chair parliamentary committees, setting examples of empowered leadership.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Parliament’s proactive role in passing laws that support gender equality and social protection. He mentioned that the government’s inclusive approach was reflected in the preparation of the 2025-26 federal budget, involving coalition partners and diverse political voices.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s parliamentarians actively participate in global parliamentary diplomacy. Through platforms like the Inter-Parliamentary Union, they promote peace, development, and international cooperation, especially amid recent regional tensions.

He concluded by urging all citizens to renew their resolve to strengthen parliamentary institutions and safeguard democracy. The Prime Minister emphasized that a strong Parliament is key to reflecting the people’s will and advancing the nation’s progress.