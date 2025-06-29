Swat tragedy sparks crackdown on illegal hotels as KP flood death toll hits 20

SWAT – Authorities in Swat launched a major crackdown on illegal hotels built along the Swat River after a tragic incident claimed 12 lives. The action follows heavy rain and flooding that swept away a group of tourists during a picnic.

The local administration began demolishing unauthorized structures on Sunday to restore the river’s natural flow. Rescue teams recovered another child’s body in Charsadda, raising the death toll in the Swat River incident to 12. Overall, 20 people have died across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the recent rain and floods, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Meanwhile, hotel and restaurant owners staged protests on the Fizagat Bypass Road, blocking traffic and accusing authorities of targeting small businesses. They alleged that powerful hotel owners were left untouched while their own establishments were destroyed without legal notice. Police arrested three individuals for trying to obstruct the operation.

Despite the backlash, district officials insisted the anti-encroachment drive would continue. “We are acting to prevent future disasters and ensure public safety,” a spokesperson said. The PDMA reported over 50 partially damaged homes in Swat, with six completely destroyed. Fatalities were also confirmed in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Shangla, Malakand, and Charsadda.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif criticized the rescue efforts, calling them a failure of preparedness. “Children were washed away in front of their parents. Rescue teams arrived empty-handed—this was more than a natural disaster,” he said.

Meanwhile, KP government officials defended their response and blamed political rivals for using the tragedy to score points. Adviser Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif praised the chief minister for promptly suspending six officials over alleged negligence during the floods.