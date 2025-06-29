Three killed, several injured in stampede at religious festival in Odisha

A tragic stampede during a major Hindu festival in Puri, Odisha claimed the lives of three people and left six others injured early Sunday morning, officials confirmed. The incident occurred as thousands of devotees gathered for the annual chariot festival.

Y.B. Khurania, Director General of Police in Odisha, stated that the injured individuals are currently stable and out of danger. Emergency teams responded quickly, helping to avoid further casualties amid the chaos.

According to a senior administrative officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the stampede broke out at dawn as the crowd surged during the sacred rituals. Despite the presence of law enforcement, the overwhelming number of participants created a critical situation.

Unfortunately, such incidents are not uncommon in India, where massive religious gatherings often take place with limited crowd control. Stampedes have occurred frequently due to overcrowding and inadequate safety measures during spiritual events.

In a similar tragedy earlier this year, at least 39 people lost their lives in a pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, highlighting recurring safety challenges during large-scale pilgrimages.

Authorities have promised a full investigation into the Odisha stampede and stressed the need for stricter crowd management policies at future festivals to prevent further loss of life.