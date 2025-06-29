One-Day Free Medical Camp Held at Thatta Cement Factory; Over 900 Patients Treated

Thatta (Special Correspondent) A one-day free medical camp was organized at Thatta Cement Factory where more than 900 patients were provided with free check-ups and medicines. Specialists examined patients suffering from skin diseases, diabetes, eye issues, dental problems, and ailments related to the nose, ears, throat, and general surgery. For women, three female gynecologists were also present.

The camp also offered free tests including ECG, ultrasound, hepatitis B and C, and HIV screenings. A mobile hospital provided by the Sindh Government was also on-site, offering separate facilities for men and women. Among the patients, 400 were women, 250 were children, and 250 were men.

This medical camp is part of a series of free healthcare initiatives being carried out by the Omni Group. Similar camps have previously been held in Tando Allahyar, Naudero, Ansari, New Dadu, and Bawany Sugar Mills, where hundreds of patients were provided with free treatment, diagnostic services, and medicines. These camps are personally overseen by Group Chairman Khawaja Anver Majid and reflect the organization’s commitment to delivering basic healthcare to underserved and remote communities across Sindh.