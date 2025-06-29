Noah Schnapp teases tearful goodbye in ‘stranger things’ final season

LOS ANGELES – As Stranger Things prepares to wrap up its incredible journey with Season 5, fans have been warned to brace for an emotional farewell. The final season of the hit Netflix series is set to release on November 26, 2025, marking the end of nearly a decade-long run.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, recently shared a heartfelt preview of what’s to come. Speaking to E! News, the 20-year-old actor said, “It’s beyond anything we’ve done yet. It’s big, it’s intimate, and it’s probably the most emotional work we’ve ever done.” He also urged fans to “prepare for tears” as the series reaches its emotional peak.

The young actor described how the final day on set left the entire cast in tears. “The first day felt normal, but the last was really the craziest,” Noah said. “I’ll never forget that day. It was very sad and perfect.” When asked who cried the most, Noah admitted, “Probably me. I’m just so sensitive. Everyone was crying. We all love each other.”

Meanwhile, fellow cast member Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, echoed the emotional tone. “There’s a lot of information, love, laughter, and cries — all the emotions,” he said. He added that the show represents a huge part of their lives, saying, “We grew up on this show. This is the end of a chapter, but it’s a beautiful one.”

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has become a global phenomenon, blending supernatural horror with coming-of-age themes. As the final season approaches, fans and cast alike are preparing to say goodbye to a story that has defined a generation of streaming TV.