Gaza bleeds again: 81 dead, 400 hurt in Israeli strikes

Efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza have increased after Israel and Iran agreed to end hostilities. Despite this, Israel continued heavy bombing in Gaza. In just 24 hours, 81 Palestinians were killed and over 400 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Qatar is leading the mediation talks along with the U.S. and Egypt. Qatari spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said that this is a rare chance to bring both Hamas and Israel to the table. He warned that ignoring this opportunity could lead to more bloodshed, as seen in the recent past.

U.S. President Donald Trump also expressed hope. He said a Gaza ceasefire deal could happen as early as next week. Talks are ongoing, but direct contact between Hamas and Israel has not resumed. Instead, Qatar is speaking separately to both sides.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes hit civilian areas, including a stadium used by homeless families. At least 11 people died there, including children. In another attack, 14 more were killed in their tents and homes. People tried to pull bodies out from sand with their hands.

Later, an airstrike near Jaffa School killed eight more, five of them children. This school sheltered many displaced families. Despite growing calls for peace, Gaza continues to suffer under constant attacks, deepening the humanitarian crisis.