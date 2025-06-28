India will never forget defeat in operation bunyan-un-marsoos: Field Marshal Asim Munir

KARACHI – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, said India will always remember its humiliating defeat in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which forced it into a ceasefire. He made these remarks while addressing the passing out parade of the Pakistan Navy cadets at the Pakistan Naval Academy, PNS Rahbar, in Karachi on Saturday.

Field Marshal Munir praised the enduring support of the Pakistani public for the armed forces, calling it vital for the country’s progress. He also congratulated successful cadets from friendly nations, including Turkiye, Bahrain, Iraq, and Palestine, acknowledging their participation in strengthening military cooperation.

Highlighting regional security concerns, he warned of rising maritime threats and stressed the importance of maintaining a strong naval presence. He stated that the evolving nature of naval warfare requires Pakistan to keep its maritime forces ready and alert. He further vowed to bring the war on terror to its rightful conclusion.

Speaking firmly on India’s actions, Field Marshal Munir condemned its aggressive and arrogant behavior. He credited Pakistan’s measured and strong response for preventing a wider conflict. Despite repeated provocations, he said Pakistan continues to be recognised as the “Net Regional Stabiliser” in South Asia.

Moreover, he urged the nation to stand with the people of Kashmir, who continue their struggle against illegal Indian occupation. Reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Kashmir’s right to self-determination, he stressed the need for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding dispute.

Earlier in the ceremony, cadets presented a formal salute to the Chief of Army Staff. Field Marshal Munir inspected the parade and awarded medals to top-performing cadets. The event was attended by senior naval officers and featured cadets from the 123rd Midshipmen and 31st Short Service Commission courses.