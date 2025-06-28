Pakistan will defend its sovereignty at any cost: Field Marshal Asim Munir

While addressing the Pakistan Navy’s passing out parade in Karachi, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir declared that the battle for truth will never fade from India’s memory. He stressed that Pakistan is fully prepared to defend its homeland and will not compromise its sovereignty under any circumstances.

He further stated that lasting peace in the region is impossible without a fair resolution of the Kashmir issue. According to him, the people of Kashmir are waging a legal and justified struggle, which India wrongly labels as terrorism. Pakistan firmly supports the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and will continue to provide political, moral, and diplomatic backing.

Criticizing India’s aggressive behavior, the Army Chief recalled that India launched two unwarranted attacks on Pakistan in recent years under the guise of anti-terror operations. He said Pakistan’s strong and timely response helped the region avoid a much larger conflict. He warned that the enemy should not be under any illusion that Pakistan is weak or will remain silent.

He made it clear that any challenge to Pakistan’s sovereignty would have serious consequences, and the responsibility would rest solely with the aggressor. Citing verses from Surah Al-Baqarah and Surah Aal-e-Imran, he reminded the audience that Allah is the best of planners and that those standing for truth always remain steadfast.

Field Marshal Munir emphasized that Pakistan is close to victory in its war against terrorism and will push forward until complete success. He noted that the nation has grown stronger through its trials, and today, Pakistan is more determined and united than ever before.

In conclusion, the Army Chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining a powerful maritime force. He sent a strong message to adversaries, stating that nations that refuse to compromise on sovereignty earn respect in history — and Pakistan is proudly among them.