Torrential rains claim 12 lives, injure 39 across Punjab

LAHORE – At least 12 people, including five children and three women, lost their lives while 39 others were injured across Punjab as rain and windstorms caused destruction in several districts from June 25 to 28.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the fatalities were reported in 13 districts, with Okara witnessing the most incidents. Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and lightning led to roof and wall collapses, electrocution, and drowning in floodwater channels.

In Okara alone, eight incidents left one child dead and injured seven others, including two children, two women, and three men. Mandi Bahauddin reported the deaths of a woman and a child, while Bahawalnagar and Faisalabad each recorded one child fatality.

Tragic cases also surfaced in Kasur and Wazirabad, where two children and one man died. Two men drowned in a flooded nullah in Jhelum, while lightning strikes in Khanewal and Okara killed two individuals. In Chiniot, four men were injured due to a roof collapse.

Moreover, Multan reported eight injuries in four separate cases, including women and children. Other districts such as Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Rahim Yar Khan reported additional injuries and livestock losses. In one case, a cow was killed after a tree fell during strong winds.

The PDMA recorded 28 weather-related incidents during the four-day monsoon spell and urged residents to stay cautious. Authorities advised people to avoid weak structures and stay indoors during storms to prevent further casualties.