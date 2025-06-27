Legal victory for Pakistan in water dispute as court affirms authority

Pakistan welcomed the recent court ruling on the Indus Waters dispute. The Court of Arbitration in The Hague confirmed its authority to hear the case. It rejected India’s claim to exclude the Court’s jurisdiction and rely solely on a Neutral Expert. Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a statement saying the court affirmed that India’s unilateral actions cannot stop the court from hearing the case. This decision shows the court’s role in resolving water disagreements between the two countries fairly and legally.

Pakistan said it looks forward to the next ruling, which will focus on the main issues of the dispute. This upcoming decision will follow hearings held in July 2024 at the Peace Palace in The Hague. Pakistan believes that the court’s decision will help settle the conflict justly. It also urges India to respect the legal process and cooperate for a peaceful resolution. Both countries are encouraged to work together to avoid further tensions over water rights.

India, however, says it will not restore the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. It claims it will not accept the court’s authority to decide this matter. Despite India’s stance, Pakistan emphasizes the importance of dialogue. It calls for meaningful talks to resolve all outstanding issues, including water sharing, Kashmir, trade, and terrorism. Pakistan believes that dialogue and cooperation are the best ways to build peace and stability in the region.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, with the World Bank acting as a broker. It governs how the Indus River and its tributaries are shared between India and Pakistan. Recently, legal proceedings started because India built hydroelectric projects on rivers that belong to Pakistan under the treaty. Pakistan argues that these projects violate the treaty’s terms and threaten water security. Both countries need to find peaceful solutions through honest negotiations and mutual understanding.