Pakistan railways breaks 77-year pattern with bold new reforms

Pakistan Railways is going through its biggest change in 77 years. Minister Hanif Abbasi calls it a “revolutionary” shift. He says these reforms will boost the economy and improve travel for millions. Abbasi emphasizes that progress in railways is key to Pakistan’s development. He is focused on making railways more efficient, transparent, and modern.

Abbasi highlights key achievements so far. Train punctuality has improved from 46% to over 86%. This shows the positive impact of reforms. He is also outsourcing services like freight, hospitals, and trains. These steps aim to make operations smoother and more cost-effective. Additionally, upgrades are underway for all train classes to meet passenger expectations.

Digital changes are a big part of these reforms. Pakistan Railways has partnered with banks to introduce ATMs and POS systems at 348 stations. Now, passengers can pay digitally instead of using cash. The ministry is also adding free Wi-Fi at 40 stations. Furthermore, the government is investing Rs 350 billion to upgrade the Lahore–Rawalpindi ML-1 line. Other regions, like Balochistan, are also receiving funds for station improvements.

The minister announced plans to launch a new business-class train from Lahore soon. He also stressed the need to improve safety. Rs 9 billion will be spent on installing safety barriers at level crossings in Punjab. Abbasi is working on regional projects too, such as the international freight corridor from Lahore to Zahedan. This route could connect Pakistan with Central Asia and Russia. He also plans to visit Sindh to improve coordination there.

Abbasi remains committed to making Pakistan Railways better. He aims to complete projects like ML-1 and develop new stations. He promises to remove inefficiencies and crack down on misuse of resources. With these reforms, Pakistan Railways aims to become faster, safer, and more profitable in the future.