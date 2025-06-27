Prime minister Shehbaz congratulates Sana Mir on making ICC hall of fame

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Sana Mir, the former captain of Pakistan’s women’s cricket team. He personally congratulated her on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Shehbaz praised her dedication and leadership, saying she played a key role in Pakistan’s cricket history. He mentioned that her efforts helped bring international recognition and respect to Pakistan’s women’s cricket team.

The prime minister highlighted Sana Mir’s contribution to the team’s many successes over the years. He pointed out that under her leadership, Pakistani women’s cricket improved significantly. Her professionalism and determination inspired many young girls to pursue sports. She became a role model for aspiring female athletes across the country.

Shehbaz expressed his hopes that Sana Mir will continue mentoring new talent. He assured her that the government supports sports development based on merit and hard work. He emphasized that promoting equal opportunities and better facilities for women in sports is a top priority for his government. This shows their commitment to empowering female athletes.

Sana Mir thanked the prime minister for his warm words and support. She reiterated her promise to serve Pakistan with pride at international forums like the ICC and the World Cricket Association. She also shared her ideas on how to further promote cricket, especially women’s cricket, in Pakistan. Sana hopes the government will take concrete steps to improve infrastructure and opportunities for young players.

In conclusion, the meeting celebrated Sana Mir’s remarkable career and her recent Hall of Fame honor. It also reflected the government’s ongoing support for women’s sports and the importance of nurturing local talent. The event highlighted the positive future of women’s cricket in Pakistan.