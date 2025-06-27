Pakistan’s shipping set for $700M growth

The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is poised to earn a whopping $700 million in freight earnings over the next three years. This ambitious plan includes expanding its cargo fleet to 34 vessels. The corporation aims to capture over 50% of the country’s cargo share by volume within three years.

The PNSC currently handles around 11% of the nation’s cargo volume and 4% by value. Under the new plan, the state-owned shipping line aims to raise these figures to 52% by volume and 43% by value. This will make Pakistan a major player in the regional maritime sector.

To achieve this goal, the PNSC will modernize its aging fleet and upgrade its cargo capacity, fuel efficiency, and compliance with international regulations. The corporation will also collaborate with local industries to enable indigenous construction of modern cargo vessels, oil tankers, and container carriers. This move is expected to create jobs, energize local supply chains, and revive Pakistan’s shipbuilding industry.

The PNSC will also undergo a digital transformation, integrating platforms such as the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and implementing vessel traffic management systems (VTMS). Additionally, the corporation will adopt green shipping practices, including the use of cleaner fuels and vessel retrofitting for energy conservation.

With this bold plan, the PNSC is set to emerge as a dominant force in the regional maritime sector. As Federal Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said, “With resilience, innovation, and sustainability at the heart of our vision, PNSC is set to sail into a brighter future.”