Naval chief stresses need to modernize war strategy amid global changes

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf stressed the urgent need to modernize traditional war strategies. He said the changing world demands smarter and more advanced defense planning. He gave these remarks during his visit to the Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore. There, he addressed officers of the 54th Staff Course and discussed key security challenges.

Admiral Ashraf spoke about the changing situation in the Indian Ocean region. He said global powers are struggling for control in the area. As a result, new security threats continue to rise for Pakistan. He added that these fast changes demand a fresh approach to defense. Old methods, he noted, must now match modern-day realities.

Meanwhile, the Naval Chief said that winning future wars needs a smart and tech-savvy workforce. He said trained and intelligent officers are the key to success. In addition, he stressed the importance of adapting quickly to new technologies. He said training and education must focus on both skills and modern warfare tools.

Admiral Ashraf also assured that the Pakistan Navy is fully ready for all types of threats. He said the Navy is alert and prepared for both traditional and non-traditional challenges. He added that the Navy will continue to defend national interests with full strength. Furthermore, he praised the dedication and hard work of Navy officers.

In the end, he congratulated the officers on completing their course successfully. He appreciated their professional efforts and commitment to the country. He also encouraged them to continue learning and growing in their field. The visit highlighted the Navy’s focus on building future-ready defense forces.