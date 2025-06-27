Supreme court cancels reserved seats awarded to PTI in majority verdict

Islamabad – In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of Pakistan today set aside its July 2024 verdict that awarded reserved seats in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). By a slim 7–6 majority, the court overturned its earlier ruling and revived the Peshawar High Court’s findings.

During the 17th hearing, the Chief Justice’s 13-member bench heard the Attorney General and legal teams. Ultimately, seven judges—headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan—favored the review petitions filed by PML‑N, PPP, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), effectively cancelling PTI’s claim to seats reserved for women and minorities. These seats will now go to PML‑N, PPP, and other aligned parties, as per the Peshawar High Court judgment.

The bench included Justices Aminuddin Khan, Musarrat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Shahid Bilal Hasan, Hashim Kakad, Amir Farooq, and Ali Baqar Najafi. Earlier in the process, Justices Ayesha Malik and Aqeel Abbasi recused themselves. During the 17th hearing, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar also stepped down. The final vote—seven in favor, six against—reflects the razor-thin split that mirrors deep political divisions.

These seats hold significant weight in the assemblies’ composition and can influence key legislative votes. PTI’s tally has now been reduced, strengthening the position of ruling coalition parties. Analysts suggest the verdict could impact future confidence motions, budget approvals, and committee assignments.

Defense teams included Faisal Siddiqi and Hamid Khan for Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), and Salman Akram Raja representing PTI. Throughout the hearings, judges emphasized the need for political parties to adhere strictly to nominating procedures, deadlines, and legal thresholds when claiming reserved seats.

This ruling concludes a prolonged legal battle that began in May 2024 when the ECP initially allocated the seats. The reserved seats issue had remained contested since March 2024 when the Peshawar High Court and ECP blocked PTI’s claims. With today’s verdict, the judiciary has moved to clarify seat allocation rules for the 2024 general elections—marking a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s democratic history.