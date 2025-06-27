Germany urges Iran to return to negotiations following 12-day conflict with Israel

BERLIN – German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Iran to return to the negotiation table in an effort to prevent further escalation following the recent 12-day war with Israel. He emphasized that diplomacy is essential for ensuring long-term peace in the region.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in Berlin, Merz said Iran’s ongoing pursuit of nuclear weapons has already caused significant regional instability. He called on Tehran to avoid intensifying the dispute over its nuclear program and instead choose a peaceful path forward.

“We will continue to play our role in stabilizing the region,” Merz stated, underlining the need for de-escalation through dialogue rather than confrontation. He stressed that the international community cannot afford another round of tensions in the already fragile Middle East.

Chancellor Stocker echoed Merz’s call for diplomacy, describing the Israel-Iran ceasefire as a “crucial first step.” He urged both countries to build on the truce by resuming diplomatic engagement. Stocker also called on Iran to maintain cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying that suspending oversight could further fuel uncertainty.

“The monitoring system must not be deactivated,” Stocker said. “Doing so would only push the region deeper into unpredictability.” He emphasized that sustained IAEA oversight is key to ensuring global confidence in Iran’s nuclear intentions.

Tensions escalated after the United States targeted Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility during the conflict. In response, Iran’s parliament passed a resolution to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. A day later, Iran’s Guardian Council approved the bill, making the suspension official and drawing concern from world leaders. Germany’s appeal now joins international efforts to prevent a renewed crisis.