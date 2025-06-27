Punjab minister slams KP government after 13 tourists from one family drown in Swat river

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari strongly criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday after 13 members of a single tourist family drowned in the Swat River. She called the provincial response system a “complete failure.”

Speaking to local media, Bukhari expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and condemned the KP government’s inaction. She stated that while tourists cried for help for nearly two hours, no rescue teams arrived on time, nor did Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s helicopter reach the site.

She accused KP authorities of focusing their resources on political attacks against the federal and Punjab governments rather than protecting tourists or managing local disasters. “The province’s machinery, resources, and rescue teams are only active when it’s time to clash with the center,” she remarked.

The incident occurred after heavy rainfall caused the Swat River to overflow. Over 75 people were swept away across seven different locations, including women and children. Authorities later confirmed that eight bodies were recovered, and more than 55 people were rescued. Search operations are still ongoing for the remaining victims.

Eyewitnesses revealed that three families from Sialkot and Mardan were having breakfast on a gravel mound by the riverbank. The mound had been illegally excavated, weakening its structure. Suddenly, water levels rose, and the families were trapped in the middle of the raging current.

Survivors said the mound was quickly surrounded by deep water and strong waves, making it impossible to reach the shore. “The water came fast, and there were deep pits between us and the bank. We couldn’t escape,” said a witness. The heartbreaking incident has renewed calls for stricter safety regulations and emergency infrastructure in popular tourist areas like Swat.