River turns deadly: Sialkot family loses 16 members in Swat flood

In a heart-wrenching incident in Swat, a flash flood in the Swat River swept away 18 tourists, including 16 members of a single family from Daska, Sialkot. The family was visiting the scenic valley during the Eid holidays. The accident happened while they were sitting near the riverbank for breakfast.

According to the family’s elder, Abdul Rehman, his daughter-in-law, five granddaughters, a daughter, and four granddaughters from her side are among the missing or deceased. He confirmed that three people, including another daughter, her husband, and four granddaughters survived. They are currently under treatment and in shock.

Rescue officials and local volunteers quickly reached the spot. They managed to rescue three individuals alive. However, nine bodies have been recovered so far, including five children, while seven more are still missing. Search and recovery operations are ongoing under the supervision of the district administration and rescue teams.

Eyewitnesses shared that the group had taken shelter on a dry sandbank in the river after spotting water rising. Despite shouting for help for nearly an hour, the strong current eventually overpowered them. Locals used a private boat to reach the group and were able to save three lives before official rescue teams arrived.

Authorities, including the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have expressed deep concern and vowed to improve emergency response systems. Officials are urging tourists to avoid sitting near riverbanks during monsoon season, as flash floods can rise rapidly and without warning.