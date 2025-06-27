Pakistan’s mobile phone imports drop by over 16% in first 11 months of FY25

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports fell significantly during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year, according to recent data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The imports dropped by 16.31% compared to the same period last year.

Between July and May of FY25, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth \$1.356 billion, down from \$1.620 billion in July–May FY24. This decline reflects a noticeable slowdown in demand or changes in market dynamics within the country.

In May 2025 alone, mobile phone imports declined sharply by 35.83% year-on-year, falling to \$101.131 million compared to \$157.592 million in May 2024. Additionally, imports also decreased by 19.61% compared to April 2025, which saw imports of \$125.103 million.

While mobile phone imports showed a decline, Pakistan’s overall merchandise exports experienced growth during the same period. Exports increased by 5.15% to reach \$29.564 billion from \$28.117 billion in the first eleven months of FY25, showing positive signs for the country’s trade balance.

However, imports in general rose by 7.50%, totaling \$53.550 billion during July–May FY25, compared to \$49.815 billion in the previous fiscal year. This rise in imports may add pressure on Pakistan’s trade deficit despite growth in exports.

Overall, the data indicates a mixed picture for Pakistan’s trade sector. While the mobile phone import decline might indicate shifting consumer behavior or supply chain changes, the rise in general imports alongside export growth will remain a focus for policymakers and economists.