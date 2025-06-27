Venice goes VIP: Jeff Bezos hosts world’s most lavish wedding

Venice, Italy – Billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez have kicked off a three-day luxury wedding celebration in Venice. While the couple has kept the official wedding date and time secret, media reports say the grand ceremony will be held at the historic Arsenale, right across from the iconic St. Mark’s Square, under the shadow of the 99-meter bell tower.

Although the couple may have already tied the knot privately in the U.S., this event appears to be a second, high-profile celebration. Reports confirm the guest list includes Hollywood stars, top business leaders, and global political figures. VIP arrivals began earlier this week, with Ivanka Trump among the first spotted. Guests are staying in five ultra-luxury hotels, booked exclusively for the wedding.

The total estimated cost of the event is a jaw-dropping $56 million (over 15 billion PKR), earning it a spot among the most expensive weddings in history. To ensure smooth logistics, at least 30 private water taxis have been hired to ferry guests across Venice’s canals. In addition, 90 private jets have flown in dignitaries from around the world.

Food and wedding treats are being carefully curated with a focus on local Italian traditions. Over 200 custom gift bags have been ordered from Rosa Salva, a famous Venetian pastry company. These will be filled with traditional sweets, honoring the city’s culinary heritage while adding to the wedding’s exclusivity.

Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, got engaged in 2023 after confirming their relationship in 2019, shortly after Bezos’ divorce from MacKenzie Scott, his wife of 26 years. Sánchez also ended a 13-year marriage to Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two children. Their Venice celebration is not just a wedding—it’s a statement of luxury, legacy, and global spotlight.