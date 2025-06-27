Punjab excise department stays open daily until june 30 to boost revenue collection

LAHORE — The Punjab Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department has announced extended working hours and special arrangements to meet its revenue recovery targets before the fiscal year ends. All field offices will remain open daily, including Sunday, June 29, and operations will continue until midnight on June 30, 2025.

Director General M Umar Sher has canceled all leaves for officers and staff, insisting on 100% attendance across the department. He stressed the importance of continuous work to achieve the financial goals in these final days of the fiscal year.

To make tax payments easier, the department is encouraging vehicle owners and defaulters to use e-payment options. Their official website and other digital platforms are fully functional to support online transactions, reducing the need for in-person visits.

This move aims to speed up the collection of motor vehicle taxes and other dues, helping the government improve its fiscal health. Officials believe that extending office hours and offering online payment facilities will encourage timely compliance.

Moreover, the department has mobilized additional staff to handle increased workloads and provide better service to taxpayers. This step reflects the government’s focus on strengthening revenue collection mechanisms to support public services and development projects.

With less than a week left in the fiscal year, the Punjab Excise Department is pulling out all stops to ensure that revenue targets are met efficiently and on time. Taxpayers are urged to take advantage of the extended hours and online services to avoid last-minute rushes.