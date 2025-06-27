PM Shehbaz calls 2025–26 budget a people’s budget, urges unity for growth

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the federal budget 2025–26 reflects the aspirations of the people and is a product of collaboration and national interest. He made these remarks in a meeting with senators and MNAs, a day after the National Assembly passed the Rs17.6 trillion budget with strong support from coalition partners.

The PM applauded his economic team for crafting a balanced budget under challenging conditions. He also thanked allied parties for their critical role in helping pass the Finance Bill, which includes Rs463 billion in new taxes and brings the digital economy under formal tax regulation. The budget passed with a comfortable majority.

Highlighting the way forward, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for unity and collective effort. “I firmly believe that this exemplary unity will ensure Pakistan’s economic growth,” he said. He urged all national stakeholders to work together tirelessly for sustained progress.

Turning to foreign affairs, the PM praised Pakistan’s recent diplomatic and military response to what he called India’s unwarranted aggression. He commended the armed forces, political leadership, civil society, media, and overseas Pakistanis for standing united. He also lauded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively presenting Pakistan’s stance at the global level.

Shehbaz also addressed the Israel-Iran conflict, reaffirming Pakistan’s full solidarity with Iran. He shared that the government maintained open lines of communication with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian throughout the conflict. He expressed hope that the dispute’s resolution would bring regional peace and prosperity.