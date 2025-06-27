Israel blocks aid to Northern Gaza amid disputes over distribution control

CAIRO/TEL AVIV – Israel has stopped aid from entering northern Gaza, though supplies are still moving through the southern region, according to two Israeli officials on Thursday. This decision follows concerns that Hamas may be seizing humanitarian aid meant for civilians. However, Gaza clan leaders strongly denied these claims, insisting the masked men seen on aid trucks were only protecting the supplies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have directed the military to come up with a plan within two days to prevent Hamas from taking control of incoming aid. A recent video showing armed and masked men on aid trucks triggered speculation, but Gaza’s Higher Commission for Tribal Affairs clarified that the trucks were secured through tribal coordination, with no involvement from Hamas or other political factions.

Despite the halt in the north, aid continues to flow in through the south. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by the US and Israel, stated it was the only group allowed to distribute food in the territory on Thursday. A spokesperson confirmed the foundation was not affected by the two-day suspension of other aid operations. Israeli officials have yet to formally comment on the situation.

Clans and civil groups in Gaza have taken charge of securing aid convoys, filling the gap left by weakened government control. “The clans acted to stop theft and ensure the aid reaches those in need,” said Abu Salman Al Moghani, a clan representative. Hamas also denied taking part in or interfering with Wednesday’s aid delivery.

The situation remains critical in Gaza, where nearly two years of war have left most of the population displaced and starving. Aid trucks and storage facilities have often been looted by desperate civilians. Israel blames Hamas for stealing supplies to benefit its fighters or generate income, but the group denies this accusation.

Tensions remain high as at least 118 Palestinians have been killed since Wednesday, some near aid distribution points. The war, which began with Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has claimed over 56,000 Palestinian lives. As humanitarian needs grow, pressure mounts on Israel’s leadership to balance security concerns with urgent civilian needs.