Historic first: Pakistan becomes the world’s first to enforce Sikh marriage law

Pakistan has become the first country in the world to formally pass and implement the Sikh Marriage Act, a major step for minority rights. The Punjab Assembly unanimously approved the Sikh Marriage Act 2018, giving legal status to Sikh marriages and resolving decades-long issues faced by the community.

Under this law, the Punjab government has appointed Sardar Palwinder Singh and Sardar Daljeet Singh as official marriage registrars in Nankana Sahib, a sacred city for Sikhs. They have started registering Sikh couples and issuing computerized marriage certificates, marking a new chapter for Sikh civil documentation in Pakistan.

The Act will now be enforced across Punjab. Registrars will be appointed in other cities as well. The law aims to help Sikh citizens obtain marriage certificates, which are essential for ID cards, passports, and inheritance claims. Officials say it will also make it easier for Sikh women to receive legal recognition and protection in family matters.

A Sikh groom who registered his marriage under the new law said it was an emotional moment. He shared that now his wife can get an official ID card using his name, something they could not do before. He expressed gratitude to the Punjab Government and Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, the MPA who led efforts to get the Act passed.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the law is a gift to Sikhs worldwide and proves that Pakistan respects all religions. The Act clearly states that no marriage will be registered if either the bride or groom is under 18 years old. The law is expected to strengthen Sikh identity, legal rights, and civil records in Pakistan.