Thunder, rain, and relief: Karachi welcomes monsoon showers

Karachi experienced heavy rain with thunderstorms in several areas, bringing relief from the intense heat. The downpour began in suburban regions like Kathore and Gadap, spreading across multiple parts of the city. Areas such as Gulshan-e-Hadid, Malir, Safoora, Model Colony, and Saadi Town also witnessed heavy rainfall.

Rain also hit Defence, Scheme 33, and North Nazimabad, while Shahrah-e-Faisal and Tariq Road saw significant showers with thunder. However, the weather activity led to power outages in some areas. Electricity was suspended in Surjani Town and Tariq Bin Ziyad Society, Malir, right after the rainfall began.

The city’s main business district, I.I. Chundrigar Road, also recorded rainfall. As a result, Karachi’s weather turned pleasant, breaking the grip of extreme heat. The cool breeze and clouds transformed the city’s atmosphere and offered a much-needed change for residents.

According to the Met Office, this rainfall is part of the monsoon system expected to continue from Friday through Sunday. Meteorologist Anjum Nazir warned of potential urban flooding on Saturday due to heavy rain. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue on Sunday in different parts of the city.

He further explained that a low-pressure system in India’s Gujarat region could push more rain into Sindh. Cities across the province, including Karachi, may face urban flooding due to the continuous rainfall in the coming days.