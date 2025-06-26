Bilawal: PPP supports budget 2025-26 after all demands accepted

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced full support for the federal budget 2025-26. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the government accepted all of PPP’s major demands. He made the statement during the National Assembly session on Thursday. This support followed a 20% increase in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which was one of PPP’s key demands. Bilawal appreciated the government’s responsiveness and praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Bilawal strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for previously cutting BISP funds. He said PTI had reduced welfare spending in every budget. In contrast, he praised the current government for increasing BISP funds regularly. He also mentioned that PPP fought hard to protect social programs. This increase in welfare spending helped PPP support the budget confidently.

Moreover, the government reduced the sales tax on solar panels by 50%. Bilawal said this change came after PPP’s suggestion. The government also gave tax relief to the salaried class. Additionally, it revised some Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) rules as per PPP’s objections. These steps made the budget more people-friendly.

Earlier in the day, the clause-by-clause approval of the budget began in the National Assembly. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chaired the session. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other key members attended. Finance Minister Aurangzeb formally presented motions for passing the Finance Bill. The bill was passed by a majority vote after debate and voting.

Now, the federal government can fully implement its financial plan for 2025-26. The approved budget totals Rs17.57 trillion. It will officially take effect on July 1. With PPP’s support, the budget process faced no serious hurdle. The government now aims to move forward with economic reforms and social support plans.