Who is Rama Duwaji – the wife of NYC’s first muslim mayoral candidate?

As all eyes across the United States turn toward Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic frontrunner and first Muslim candidate for New York City Mayor, curiosity is growing around the woman by his side — his wife, Rama Duwaji.

According to Arab News, Rama Dawwaji is a Syrian-American visual artist whose powerful work has been featured by renowned outlets including The New Yorker, The Washington Post, BBC, Apple, Spotify, Vice, and London’s iconic Tate Modern. Based in Brooklyn, Duwaji creates artwork that centers around political activism, feminism, and social justice themes.

Much of her work is shared through Instagram, often reflecting her outspoken political views. In one of her recent pieces, she criticized the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for the March 8, 2025, arrest of Mamhoud Khalil, a Columbia University student. Duwaji has also used her art to speak out against police violence toward pro-Palestine protesters, as well as to humanize conflict zones — such as a portrait series of bakers in Gaza.

The couple became the subject of national headlines six weeks ago when Mamdani posted images from their December 2024 wedding, using the moment to stand against online harassment, particularly after they were targeted across NYC subways for their Muslim and Arab identity.

In a post, Mamdani defended his wife, writing:

“Rama is not just my wife — she is a brilliant artist who deserves to be recognized for her talent. Critique my politics if you must, but leave my family out of it.”

Their relationship began on a dating app, blossomed in New York, and culminated in a celebrated multicultural wedding.

Following Mamdani’s victory in the Democratic primary race for Mayor, Duwaji shared a photo of the couple on Instagram with a heartfelt caption:

“Couldn’t be prouder.”

As the mayoral election approaches, both Mamdani and Duwaji symbolize a new, bold chapter in New York City’s political and cultural narrative — one that embraces diversity, creativity, and conviction.