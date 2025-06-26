PM Shehbaz, US secretary of state discuss ceasefires and bilateral ties in cordial phone call

ISLAMABAD, June 26, 2025 — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday evening, during which both leaders discussed regional peace efforts and the future of Pakistan–U.S. relations.

The Prime Minister commended U.S. President Donald Trump’s decisive leadership in securing the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, and expressed gratitude for the United States’ key role in mediating the Pakistan–India ceasefire. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of trade and economic engagement. They also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, with PM Shehbaz reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to contribute positively to regional peace efforts.

Secretary Rubio appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and expressed Washington’s desire to collaborate further with Islamabad in promoting stability in the Middle East.

The call marked a continuation of ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations, emphasizing mutual interests in peacebuilding and economic cooperation.